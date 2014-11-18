(Adds bullet points)

Nov 18 Huayi Brothers Media Corp

* Says adjusts private placement plan, to raise up to 3.6 billion yuan (588.16 million US dollar)

* Says signs strategic agreement with Alibaba on e-commerce, online entertainment and movie development

* Says signs strategic agreement with Tencent on online games, online TV and film development

* Says plans to issue 145 million shares in private placement, in which Tencent will buy 51.55 million shares and Jack Ma's investment firm will buy 61.76 million shares

* Says after completion of the share issue, Ma's firm and Tecent will each hold more than 5 percent stake in the company

