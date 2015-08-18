HONG KONG Aug 18 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
said on Tuesday it would enter a cooperation
agreement worth 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) with Ping An Bank
to speed up development of its multimedia
entertainment business in the mainland.
Huayi, which has produced more than 100 films in the past 21
years, said the cooperation will focus mainly on developing its
film and Internet entertainment businesses.
It gave no further details. The company's officials were not
immediately available for comment.
($1 = 6.3928 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)