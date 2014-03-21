BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
March 21 Huayu Automotive Systems Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 11.5 percent y/y at 3.46 billion yuan ($555.60 million)
* Says sees keen competition to put pressure on auto components prices, higher labour cost poses risks
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/myt77v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2275 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.