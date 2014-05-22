BRIEF-Matsui Securities FY nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen - Nikkei
* Matsui Securities fy nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen ($101 million), down 25% from the previous year - Nikkei
May 22 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd
* Says adjusts private placement plan after dividend, to issue up to 724 million shares at no lower than 2.21 yuan ($0.35)per share
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tem59v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2337 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Matsui Securities fy nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen ($101 million), down 25% from the previous year - Nikkei
* ServisFirst Bancshares Inc announces results for first quarter 2017