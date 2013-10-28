BRIEF-Takaful Oman Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )
Oct 28 China's Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit down 11.3 percent y/y at 312.3 million yuan ($51.33 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jax24v
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.0840 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.