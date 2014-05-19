US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed on weak GDP data
* Futures: Dow up 22 pts, S&P up 1 pt, Nasdaq off 4 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
May 19 Huayu Automotive Systems Co Ltd
* Says unit signs framework agreement with Johnson Controls Inc on automotive interior trim business
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cup49v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Futures: Dow up 22 pts, S&P up 1 pt, Nasdaq off 4 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
HOUSTON, April 28 Oil producer Chevron Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday due to cost cuts, asset sales and rising crude prices.