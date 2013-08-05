By Glenn Hubbard
Aug 5 The media circus over who will be the next
chairman of the Federal Reserve is an unwelcome spectacle at a
time when uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. output and jobs
growth is high.
While previous leadership transitions have brought forth
speculation about candidates, the current "contest" is odd.
President Obama, after ungraciously commenting on Chairman
Bernanke's reappointment prospects, wisely stepped back for a
period of reflection and decision about "what" he wants as well
as "who" he wants.
This period offers an opportunity for the White House to
turn questions for the next chairman into questions about the
consistency of the administration's own economic policies.
Four areas provide points for comparison.
The first is about the Fed's role in supporting economic
growth. A core element of the desire for Fed policy to enhance
near-term growth and employment prospects is the Fed's reduction
in longer-term interest rates via its large-scale asset
purchases ("quantitative easing").
The link here is from lower long rates to higher investment
spending by households and businesses, with gains in GDP
bolstering employment. Chairman Bernanke has justified continued
quantitative easing to augment the economy's growth momentum.
But the problem is that the pace of growth actually decreased
from 2010 to 2011 to 2012, suggesting a less than robust
correlation.
The most optimistic estimates of economic gains from
quantitative easing from Chairman Bernanke's Jackson Hole
remarks last August indicated that the first three rounds of
quantitative easing reduced the 10-year Treasury yield by 80 to
120 basis points and may have raised the level of output by as
much as 3 percent by 2012. Other estimates are much more modest,
as the raw data suggests. (A problem here is that it is
difficult to assess how economic conditions would have evolved
if the unconventional policy had not been in place.)
But many economists have argued that fundamental tax reform
remains the most potent growth-raising weapon in the
government's arsenal, with estimated gains in GDP growth of a
half to a full percentage point per year for a decade.
Why is it important to have a Fed chair that continues
quantitative easing, while failing to have the administration
work with Congress to advance fundamental tax reform?
In spite of the spillover from the Fed's asset purchases
into higher asset prices, does the president believe that
additional quantitative easing has more favorable distributional
benefits than tax reform?
Does the president's proposal that corporate-only tax reform
coupled with a tax increase on large global firms and small
businesses match the growth rhetoric?
Second, by its history as lender of last resort, and much
enhanced by the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010, the Fed has an outsized
role in financial regulation in general and banking regulation
in particular. Many commentators have rightly observed that
knowledge of financial markets and institutions and how
financial excesses build up is key for the next Fed chair.
But this also raises questions for the president. Who will
advocate for economic growth as well as safety and soundness in
financial regulation? How will the Fed's pursuit of
"Systemically Important Financial Institutions" not enshrine the
current "too big to fail" financial institutions? Will the
administration pursue reform of housing finance, given the role
played by government-sponsored enterprises in the run-up to the
financial crisis?
Third, much attention has been paid to the need for clear
communication and consensus-building skills for the Fed chair.
Chairman Bernanke has been clear in guidance for the future
course of the federal funds rate. He has also been clear about
the conditions under which the Fed will "taper" its large-scale
asset purchases. The chairman has built a broad consensus within
the Federal Reserve System for unconventional monetary policy.
There are related questions for the president. Do questions
of communication and consensus-building extend to fiscal policy
as well? Is a clear path for tax policy and budget policy
important? If so, what is the administration's proposed path?
How would the president rate the administration's
consensus-building leadership of economic policy?
Fourth, Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen, one logical candidate
to succeed Bernanke, noted last year that the Federal Open
Market Committee would benefit from employing simple rules for
monetary policy in more normal times.
Againt there are related questions for the president. Does a
strategy of returning to normal apply to the size of government
and government's reach in the economy as well? Is the run-up in
government spending growth a change the government should
reverse in more normal times?
The media "contest" for Fed chairman is as distracting as
the president's virtual dismissal of Ben Bernanke's chances is
inappropriate. There are important "what" questions to be
evaluated before the president decides "who" his choice is. But
equally important are the "what" questions for the president
about the economic agenda involving squaring his growth rhetoric
for the Fed with the administration's policy choices.
(Glenn Hubbard, dean of Columbia Business School, was
Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President
George W. Bush. He is coauthor with Tim Kane of "Balance: The
Economics of Great Powers from Ancient Rome to Modern America"
(Simon and Schuster, 2013)).