May 21 Electrical and electronics maker Hubbell
Inc's competitiveness is not threatened by two large
takeovers in its sector, the company's chief executive said on
Monday.
Diversified industrial manufacturer Eaton Corp is
buying electrical equipment maker Cooper Industries Plc
for $11.8 billion, and Swiss engineering group ABB Ltd
last week completed the $3.9 billion purchase of U.S. electrical
components maker Thomas & Betts Corp.
"It does seem that a couple of these companies are
interested in entering more into the component space," Hubbell
CEO Timothy Powers said in comments webcast from an Electrical
Products Group conference. "As far as Hubbell is concerned, we
don't see that changing our competitive balance.
"The markets and market positions we are involved in we
don't think are threatened by either one of these deals."
Hubbell, which has made a series of small takeovers in the
past six months, expects to make more acquisitions.
"We do have some opportunities that are bigger than bolt-on
and we are anxiously pursuing them, too," Powers said.
After the wave of large mergers, Hubbell remains the sole
U.S. independent electrical company, Barclays Capital said in a
research note.
"Today's announcement will likely get outsized attention at
HUBB headquarters," the analysts wrote, adding that "global
scale is becoming critical." The growing trend in industrials is
share loss by small players and share gain by larger ones, the
note said.
Shares of Hubbell rose 6.3 percent to $77.63 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.