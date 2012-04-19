April 19 Electrical and electronics products maker Hubbell Inc posted higher quarterly results, helped by strong demand in the utility market, and raised its 2012 sales growth forecast.

Hubbell now expects its sales to grow 6 to 8 percent in 2012, above its earlier view of 4 to 6 percent.

Net income attributable to Hubbell rose to $63.2 million, or $1.05 per share, from $50.3 million, or 82 cents per share, a year ago.