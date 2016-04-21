BRIEF-Happigo Home Shopping plans micro-credit firm with registered capital of 300 mln yuan
* Says it plans to set up a micro-credit firm with registered capital of 300 million yuan ($43.51 million)
April 21 Hubei Century Network Technology:
* Says the company to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/x4zh
