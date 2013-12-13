BRIEF-Yantai Shuangta Food sees Q1 2017 net profit fluctuate by -45 to 5 pct

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to fluctuate by -45 pct to 5 pct, or to be 28.2 million yuan to 53.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (51.2 million yuan)