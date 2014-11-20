BRIEF-Xerium appoints Mark Staton CEO and president
Xerium technologies inc - Staton also has been appointed to board, replacing Bevis.
Nov 20 Hubei Landing Holding Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Nov 21 pending announcement

(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million