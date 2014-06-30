June 30 Hubei Radio and Television Information Network Co Ltd

* Says adjusts share issue plan for assets acquisition, to issue up to 196.5 million shares at 11 yuan ($1.77) per share

* Says adjusts private placement plan, to issue up to 67.5 million shares at no lower than 9.89 yuanper share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1r4jMcP

($1 = 6.2005 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)