BRIEF-Pincon Spirit raises monthly production capacity of Asansol unit
* Says monthly production capacity of Asansol unit of company has been increased from 1.2 mln bottles to 4 mln bottles
June 30 Hubei Radio and Television Information Network Co Ltd
* Says adjusts share issue plan for assets acquisition, to issue up to 196.5 million shares at 11 yuan ($1.77) per share
* Says adjusts private placement plan, to issue up to 67.5 million shares at no lower than 9.89 yuanper share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1r4jMcP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says monthly production capacity of Asansol unit of company has been increased from 1.2 mln bottles to 4 mln bottles
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on April 25, for FY 2016