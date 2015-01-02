BRIEF-Amdocs reports Q2 revenue $966 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 2 Huber und Suhner AG :
* President of board of Huber und Suhner AG, Erich Walser, unexpectedly passed away on Dec. 30, 2014
* Says until further notice, board will be directed by vice president, Beat Kaelin; final succession will be defined by board in due time
SAO PAULO, May 9 Telefonica Brasil SA reported a 13 percent rise in recurring net income on Tuesday, citing rigorous cost controls and accelerating demand for mobile and data services despite a sluggish economic recovery.