Jan 2 Huber und Suhner AG :

* President of board of Huber und Suhner AG, Erich Walser, unexpectedly passed away on Dec. 30, 2014

* Says until further notice, board will be directed by vice president, Beat Kaelin; final succession will be defined by board in due time Source text - bit.ly/1rItd3v Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)