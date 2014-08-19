Aug 19 Huber und Suhner AG : * Says 6m net sales at CHF 366.8 million were, as expected, 5.4% lower compared

to 2013 * Says H1 EBIT increased to CHF 33.8 million (+14.9%) * Says H1 order intake +16% to CHF 408.9 million * Says for 2014 as whole, expects growth in net sales of 2-4% with EBIT margin

slightly exceeding the target range of 6-9%