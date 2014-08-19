Ohio investigates Visa's debit card transactions
April 21 Visa Inc said on Friday it was being investigated on rules related to acceptance of its debit cards, cardholder verification methods and routing of debit transactions.
Aug 19 Huber und Suhner AG : * Says 6m net sales at CHF 366.8 million were, as expected, 5.4% lower compared
to 2013 * Says H1 EBIT increased to CHF 33.8 million (+14.9%) * Says H1 order intake +16% to CHF 408.9 million * Says for 2014 as whole, expects growth in net sales of 2-4% with EBIT margin
slightly exceeding the target range of 6-9% * Source text-bit.ly/1tcfVdz * Further company coverage
April 21 Visa Inc said on Friday it was being investigated on rules related to acceptance of its debit cards, cardholder verification methods and routing of debit transactions.
SYDNEY, April 21 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to discuss trade and regional security when he meets Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Saturday, Australian and U.S. officials said.