MUMBAI Jan 3 India's Housing and Urban Development Corp. is planning to raise at least 7.5 billion rupees ($137.82 million) via tax-free bonds, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

The firm plans to issue 10-year bonds in the range of 7.34 percent to 7.84 percent and 15-year bonds in the range of 7.51 percent to 8.01 percent for different investor categories, the sources said.

The issue is scheduled to open on Jan. 9 and close on Jan. 22, they said.

($1 = 54.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)