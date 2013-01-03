US STOCKS-Wall St rises as data signals economy accelerating
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Jan 3 India's Housing and Urban Development Corp. is planning to raise at least 7.5 billion rupees ($137.82 million) via tax-free bonds, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.
The firm plans to issue 10-year bonds in the range of 7.34 percent to 7.84 percent and 15-year bonds in the range of 7.51 percent to 8.01 percent for different investor categories, the sources said.
The issue is scheduled to open on Jan. 9 and close on Jan. 22, they said.
($1 = 54.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
