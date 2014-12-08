Dec 8 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc said
it would buy a portfolio of office buildings in California from
a unit of Blackstone Group LP for $3.5 billion in stock
and cash.
Hudson, a real estate investment trust focused on office
properties, will pay $1.75 billion in cash and issue about 63.5
million shares and operating partnership units to Blackstone.
Blackstone funds will own about 48 percent of Hudson's
common equity on a fully diluted basis after the deal, the
company said.
