BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
NEW YORK Nov 28 James Woolery, the co-founder of Hudson Executive Capital, has left the firm, according to people familiar with the matter, less than two years after the activist fund launched.
Woolery, a veteran dealmaker who previously worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co and law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore, left the fund within the past few weeks, people familiar with the matter said.
Woolery co-founded the firm with another veteran JPMorgan dealmaker, Doug Braunstein. The firm officially launched in January 2015 and made its first investment a year later.
Hudson Executive Capital did not immediately respond to a telephone call seeking comment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.