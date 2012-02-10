Feb 10 Hudson City Bancorp Inc said Chief Executive Ronald Hermance would be on temporary medical leave of absence, effective immediately.

Chief Operating Officer Denis Salamone will serve as the company's top executive until Hermance returns, the company said in a statement.

Hudson City said Hermance will undergo a bone marrow transplant as he has been diagnosed with low blood cell count.

"I will remain on the board of directors and continue to be involved in major strategic decisions," Hermance said.