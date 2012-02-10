BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Hudson City Bancorp Inc said Chief Executive Ronald Hermance would be on temporary medical leave of absence, effective immediately.
Chief Operating Officer Denis Salamone will serve as the company's top executive until Hermance returns, the company said in a statement.
Hudson City said Hermance will undergo a bone marrow transplant as he has been diagnosed with low blood cell count.
"I will remain on the board of directors and continue to be involved in major strategic decisions," Hermance said.
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.