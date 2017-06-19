TORONTO, June 19 CI Investments portfolio
manager Joshua Varghese said on Monday he would like Hudson's
Bay Co to address U.S. activist investor Land &
Buildings Investment's call for the retailer to unlock the value
of its real-estate holdings.
"I hope it will force the management team to address these
issues in more detail with its shareholders," said Varghese,
whose firm is the company's sixth-largest shareholder, according
to Thomson Reuters data. CI owned 4.2 percent, or 7.6 million
shares, of Hudson's Bay as of the end of 2016.
