Sept 30 Hudson's Bay Co said it expects sales for the fiscal years ending in January 2016 and 2017 to "increase significantly" following the acquisition of German department store chain Galeria Kaufhof.

The Canadian department store operator raised its forecast for the current fiscal year to a range of C$11 billion to C$11.5 billion ($8.2 billion to $8.6 billion) from C$9 billion to C$9.3 billion.

Hudson's Bay, which also expects to gain from opening of new stores in North America, forecast sales of C$14.5 billion to C$15.5 billion for the next fiscal year. (1 US dollar = 1.3411 Canadian dollar)