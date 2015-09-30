UPDATE 2-Commodity trader Cargill expects grain glut to last long time
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
Sept 30 Hudson's Bay Co said it expects sales for the fiscal years ending in January 2016 and 2017 to "increase significantly" following the acquisition of German department store chain Galeria Kaufhof.
The Canadian department store operator raised its forecast for the current fiscal year to a range of C$11 billion to C$11.5 billion ($8.2 billion to $8.6 billion) from C$9 billion to C$9.3 billion.
Hudson's Bay, which also expects to gain from opening of new stores in North America, forecast sales of C$14.5 billion to C$15.5 billion for the next fiscal year. (1 US dollar = 1.3411 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
MUMBAI, May 12 India's SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd is set to hire eight banks including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to manage its up to $1 billion initial public offering of shares, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.