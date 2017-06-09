(Recasts to add company background)
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 9 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay
Co said on Friday it was streamlining operations across
its various department store chains to better compete in what it
called a "brutal" market.
The 347-year-old company, known as HBC, announced jobs cuts
across North America late on Thursday. It is the latest
department store chain to unveil plans to try to address
industry-wide turmoil amid intense competition in a saturated
market.
A shift in shopping trends to online retailers led by
Amazon.com Inc has left many traditional department
operators struggling to boost sales and cut costs.
"We know we can do better and we are taking bold decisive
action," said Chief Executive Officer Gerald Storch in a
conference call, as HBC shares plunged to record lows.
"Rather than chase the rapid industry trends, our
transformation plan will reposition HBC to get ahead and stay
ahead," he said.
HBC operates Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue
and other chains. Under the plan announced on Thursday, the
company said it will decrease its number of vendors for
back-office operations such as buying computers and marketing,
centralize store operations, and move toward a "shared services"
structure to standardize processes across department stores.
Shares tumbled 9.6 percent, to C$8.70 in early afternoon
trading, recovering from a record low of C$8.44 after the
company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday.
Speaking on the conference call, Executive Chairman Richard
Baker also reiterated the possibility HBC would sell additional
equity in its real estate joint venture assets, or potentially
launch an initial public offering of one or both joint ventures,
a move investors have been waiting for since the transactions
were announced in early 2015.
But Veritas Investment Research analyst Kathleen Wong
questioned whether monetizing its real estate would help the
company.
"If you get market value for the real estate, you have to
rent it back at market rent," said Wong. "If your retail
operation is not doing well, how can you afford to pay the
market rent?"
On Thursday, HBC said it was cutting 2,000 positions in
North America, or about 3 percent of its more than 66,000 global
employees.
"The nature of the business right now is that you have
declining store traffic and you have a brutal competition on
price and promotion taking place," Storch said on the conference
call.
U.S. department store operator Nordstrom Inc said
Thursday that members of the Nordstrom family were exploring the
possibility of taking the company private, potentially
facilitating its own restructuring efforts.
HBC, an iconic Canadian brand and North America's oldest
company, said its restructuring was centered on North America,
but that its team in Europe was also focused on managing costs.
Unlike some of its competitors, HBC has no plans to shutter
stores as part of its overhaul and is planning to move ahead
with growth plans, company executives said.
"There are no stores we can close to make our business
better," Baker said.
He added that the company was looking carefully at opening
any stores it did not presently have commitments for, however.
HBC did say its plans for Saks Fifth Avenue were intact and
that it remained committed to Montreal, where it will open
Canada's largest Saks store in fall 2018. Reuters reported
earlier that the company had yet to file for a construction
permit with the city for that location.
