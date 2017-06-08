(Adds CEO interview, analyst comment, expansion details,
dividend cut)
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's
Bay Co said on Thursday it would cut about 2,000 jobs
across North America in a major restructuring effort as it
reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss.
The Canadian department store operator, which also posted a
steeper-than-expected drop in quarterly retail sales, said the
move would help the company save more than C$350 million ($259
million) annually.
Hudson's Bay, also known as HBC, and other large retailers
are struggling to reinvent themselves amid an industrywide
upheaval, blamed in part on changing shopping trends that have
seen shoppers migrate online.
"With all the changes taking place in the industry, we know
we need to be a leaner organization, but we also want to make
sure that we're a better one," Chief Executive Jerry Storch said
in an interview, adding that no store closures are planned as
part of the announcement.
HBC said the cuts, about 3 percent of the company's more
than 66,000 employees, were decided after a six-month review of
ways to slash costs and streamline its operations. Storch
declined to give details on where the cuts would happen.
"Given the context of the highly promotional retail
environment, we are skeptical that the transformational plan
will meet the targeted savings estimates without further eroding
revenue," said Canaccord Genuity analyst, Derek Dley, in a
research note.
U.S. department store operator Nordstrom Inc said
earlier on Thursday that members of the Nordstrom family were
considering taking the company private and selling debt so they
could reshape its operations.
"As far as whether we would consider that, I can't comment
on that either. That's really up to our shareholders," Storch
told Reuters, in response to whether HBC would consider a
similar move.
As part of the announcement, the retailer said separate
teams would focus on its Hudson's Bay and Lord & Taylor
department-store chains.
Alison Coville, a nearly two-decade veteran of the company,
will run Hudson's Bay, one of HBC's best performers. Storch said
the chain's online store was seeing significant double digit
growth. Liz Rodbell, who previously headed both chains, will
lead Lord & Taylor.
HBC's plan is expected to be fully implemented by the end of
fiscal 2018, and includes C$75 million in savings announced
earlier this year.
It said it expected to take about C$95 million in
restructuring charges over the next year and that measures to
achieve a total of C$125 million in annual savings had already
been implemented.
Storch said HBC's expansion plans, including those in Europe
and with its Saks discount chain, Off 5th, remain unchanged.
"We continue to be different from our competitors, in that
we're focused on growth," said Storch.
Storch also said it remained committed to the Montreal
market but declined to comment on the status of what will be
Canada's largest Saks store, slated to open in fall 2018.
Reuters reported earlier that HBC has yet to file for a
construction permit with the city for that location.
HBC operates Kaufhof department stores in Europe, and has
plans to open the first international Hudson's Bay in the
Netherlands later this year. Other projects include the launch
of a new robotics fulfillment center in Pottsville, Pennsylvania
later this year.
Hudson's Bay was founded in 1670 primarily as a fur trading
company and once claimed more than 40 percent of the land in
what is now Canada and a significant portion of what became
North Dakota and Minnesota.
The company reported a loss of C$221 million, or C$1.21 per
share, in the quarter ended April 29. The loss was wider than
the average analyst forecast of 76 cents.
Retail sales totaled C$3.2 billion, down 3 percent from a
year ago, below the average analyst forecast of C$3.26 billion.
It also announced a dividend cut to C$0.0125 per share, from
C$0.05 per share.
The company's difficulties during the quarter surfaced last
month when it reported a 2.9 percent drop in comparable store
sales across all retail outlets, marking the fifth consecutive
quarter of declines.
($1 = 1.3501 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jim Finkle, Peter Cooney
and Diane Craft)