Sept 10 Department store operator Hudson's Bay Co reported a 15.2 percent rise in quarterly sales, driven by higher online sales and same-store sales.

The company reported a net profit of C$67 million ($51 million), or 33 Canadian cents, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2, compared with a net loss of C$36 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to C$2.04 billion from C$1.77 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3228 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)