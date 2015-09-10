* Q2 net profit C$0.33/shr vs loss C$0.23/shr

* Online sales jump 30 pct; total same-store sales rise 4.2 pct

* Records C$133 mln gains from real estate JVs

* Shares rise 4 pct (Adds estimates, background, details from statement, shares)

Sept 10 Hudson's Bay Co swung to a profit in the second quarter as the owner of Saks luxury chain benefited from the formation of real estate joint ventures earlier this year.

The company has contributed real estate assets to two joint ventures formed with U.S.-based Simon Property Group Inc and Canada's RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust earlier this year, helping it focus on its store operations.

Hudson's Bay said it recorded a gain of C$133 million ($100.40 million) from the two joint venture deals closed during the quarter.

Shares in the Canadian-U.S. department store were trading up 4 percent at C$23.66 in early morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The company's revenue rose more than 15 percent to C$2.04 billion for the quarter, driven by strong online business and higher sales at its Saks OFF 5TH stores.

Hudson's Bay, which has also been opening more Saks OFF 5TH stores in the United States, said sales at both its department stores and Saks were driven by menswear and home products.

Hudson's Bay, which had gained from Target Corp's exit from Canada in the first quarter, said on Thursday that total same-store sales rose 4.2 percent in the second quarter.

Overall online sales jumped 30 percent in the quarter ended Aug. 1, the company said.

Same-store sales at Saks OFF 5TH rose 12.7 percent, while same-store sales at its luxury chain, Saks Fifth Avenue, rose only 0.1 percent.

The company, whose roots in Canada date back to 1670, also owns department store chain Lord & Taylor in the United States, and Hudson's Bay department stores and home improvement chain Home Outfitters in Canada.

Earlier in June, Hudson's Bay bought Germany's department store chain, Kaufhof, from Metro for 2.8 billion euros ($3.13 billion) to help expand into Europe.

Net profit was C$67 million ($51 million), or 33 Canadian cents in the second quarter, compared with a loss of C$36 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company posted a net loss of 29 Canadian cents per share.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 15 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$2.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Wednesday's close, the Toronto-based retailer's stock had risen nearly 30 percent in the last one year. ($1 = 1.3228 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto,; Editing by Don Sebastian)