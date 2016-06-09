June 9 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co
reported a 59 percent rise in quarterly sales as it
benefited from expansion in Europe and the acquisition of online
retailer Gilt.
The company's net loss widened to C$97 million ($76
million), or 53 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter
from C$49 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
Retail sales rose to C$3.30 billion for the three months
ended April 30 from C$2.07 billion.
($1 = 1.2712 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)