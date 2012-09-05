Sept 4 The owner of Canadian retailer Hudson's
Bay Co has hired banks to explore an initial public offering of
the firm's Canadian department stores to raise about C$500
million ($506.9 million), the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing a person familiar with the matter.
About a third of North America's oldest company will be
listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in October or November,
which would give the firm a valuation of around C$1.5 billion,
the newspaper said, citing the person familiar with the matter.
Richard Baker, chief executive of HBC, had earlier floated
the idea of taking the company public when market conditions are
right, but had not announced specifics.
The Bay, HBC's retail store banner in Canada, has been
swapping out brands, pushing to improve customer service and
hosting high-profile celebrity fashion events at remodeled
downtown stores.
The Bay and Lord & Taylor have been operating as
side-by-side affiliates since Baker's U.S.-based private equity
group, NRDC Equity Partners, bought HBC in 2008. It already
owned Lord & Taylor.
Hudson's Bay Co did not immediately respond to messages
seeking comment.