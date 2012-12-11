Dec 11 Canadian department store operator
Hudson's Bay Co reported a steeper loss from continuing
operations on Tuesday as it made its first quarterly report
since returning to the public market in November and initiated a
quarterly dividend.
For the third quarter ended Oct. 27, net loss was C$2.0
million, or 2 Canadian cents a share, compared with earnings of
C$1.24 billion, or 12 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
The loss from continuing operations was C$8.5 million, or 8
Canadian cents a share, compared with a loss of C$7.5 million,
or 7 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
The company, which operates Lord & Taylor in the United
States and Hudson's Bay in Canada, said total retail sales rose
3.8 percent to C$930.4 million.