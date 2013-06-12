TORONTO, June 12 Hudson's Bay Co
reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday as strength at
its namesake chain partly offset a weather-related drop in
same-store sales at Lord & Taylor.
Shares of Toronto-based HBC, which operates Hudson's Bay in
Canada and Lord & Taylor in the United States, have languished
since the company's initial public offering in November. That
partly reflects concern about competition from Target Corp
, which bought its first Canadian leases from HBC.
HBC's loss narrowed to 12 Canadian cents per share,
excluding special items, in the first quarter ended on May 4
from 22 Canadian cents a year earlier.
The company declared a dividend of 0.09375 Canadian cents
per common share, payable on July 15 to shareholders of record
on June 29.
The retailer said consolidated sales rose 4.2 percent to
C$884.0 million. Same-store sales, or stores open for at least
13 months, increased 4 percent, with an increase of 7.6 percent
at Hudson's Bay and a decline of 1.4 percent at Lord & Taylor on
a U.S. dollar basis.