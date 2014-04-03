April 3 Canadian department store operator
Hudson's Bay Co, which bought U.S. luxury chain Saks
Inc for $2.4 billion last year, posted a lower fourth-quarter
profit, hurt by higher expenses.
Net profit fell to C$29.1 million ($26.36 million), or 6
Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 1 from
C$86.8 million, or 75 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's net profit from continuing operations fell
about 59 percent to C$37.4 million, or 11 Canadian cents per
share.
Hudson's Bay posted an about 74 percent rise in retail sales
to C$2.41 billion.
($1 = 1.1038 Canadian Dollars)
