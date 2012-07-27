* Stores will close in March 2013
* Company to consider rebranding some locations
* After Target deal, most Zellers outside major markets
July 27 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co will
close most of the 64 remaining stores operating under its
discount Zellers banner in March 2013, the company said on
Friday.
HBC sold 189 Zellers leases to Target Corp in 2011.
Target chose some spots for its own stores, and sold on or
returned others to landlords. The U.S. retailer will open its
first 125 Canadian stores in 2013.
"Zellers is considering options for certain locations,
including potentially rebranding some stores," said spokeswoman
Tiffany Bourre. "We haven't determined which locations those
will be, if any. Most will close."
The remaining Zellers stores are mostly in smaller markets
across Canada, and employ about 6,400 people. Many stores under
the banner, which competes with Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
have become run down. Target plans to spend about $10 million
renovating each outlet that it takes over.
Closely-held HBC, North America's oldest continually
operating company, has been moving upscale in recent years.
In Canada, at department store chain The Bay, it has been
swapping out brands, pushing to improve customer service and
hosting high-profile celebrity fashion events at remodeled
downtown stores.
In January, HBC completed its acquisition of upmarket U.S.
department store chain Lord & Taylor and The Bay's president,
Bonnie Brooks, took charge of both chains.
The Bay and Lord & Taylor had been operating as side-by-side
affiliates since Richard Baker's U.S.-based private equity
group, NRDC Equity Partners, bought HBC in 2008. It already
owned Lord & Taylor.
Baker, chief executive of HBC, has floated the idea of
taking the company public when market conditions are right, but
has not announced specifics.