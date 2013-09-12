UPDATE 10-Eleven killed in suspected suicide bombing on Russian metro train
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Adds Trump, China reactions, paragraphs 11-12)
TORONTO, Sept 12 Hudson's Bay Co reported higher second-quarter sales on Thursday as strong apparel sales at its Canadian namesake stores offset lower customer traffic at its Lord & Taylor chain in the United States.
Adjusted to exclude certain non-recurring items and charges, the company earned C$3.9 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended Aug. 3. This compared with an adjusted loss of C$2 million, or 2 Canadian cents a share, for the same period a year ago.
Hudson's Bay posted a 3.9 percent rise in retail sales to C$947.7 million.
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Adds Trump, China reactions, paragraphs 11-12)
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico April 3 A Mexican newspaper in the border city of Ciudad Juarez is shutting down due to the risk of violence after a string of killings of reporters around the country, the paper's owner said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, April 3 Actor Harrison Ford, the daring space pilot of "Star Wars" fame, will get to keep flying airplanes in real life after federal officials closed a probe of his latest aviation mishap near Los Angeles without fines or other discipline, his lawyer said on Monday.