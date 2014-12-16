Dec 16 Huegli Holding AG :
* Strengthens its natural food business through takeover of
primaVita brand business
* On Jan. 1, 2015, will acquire assets of primaVita GmbH in
Heimertingen, a company of Bioherba Group Germany
* The asset deal is carried out by Huegli subsidiary Heirler
Cenovis GmbH in Radolfzell
* Acquisition mainly comprises "Eden" and "Granovita"
brands, associated client list and inventory of products
* A part of sales staff will be further employed at
Radolfzell site
* Parties have agreed not to divulge purchase price
