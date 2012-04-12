* Euribor/OIS spread and Libor/OIS gap widens

* Euribor rate seen stabilising around record lows

* Spanish CDS prices rise for sovereign, banks

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, April 12 Key measures of interbank counterparty risk crept higher on Thursday as concerns over Spain's fiscal position kept euro zone debt markets on edge and made it more costly for Italy to borrow money over three years.

Borrowing costs rose sharply at an Italian auction on Thursday, further fueling concerns that Spain is becoming the next source of contagion in the euro zone as it struggles to rein in its budget without choking off growth.

"What we have seen is perhaps fundamentals beginning to reassert themselves post Spanish budget and concerns over fiscal slippage there, which have certainly put pressure on Italian and Spanish yields and one would expect would push up counterparty risk," said Richard McGuire, senior fixed income strategist at Rabobank.

A tough Spanish budget earlier this month did little to reassure investors who are increasingly worried that Spain will struggle to grow out of its debt - and that this could start affecting its ability to raise funds in primary markets.

The spread between three-month interbank Libor rates and overnight index swap rates widened two basis points to 31 basis points from the previous session.

The gap between three-month Euribor rates and overnight rates, also a measure of financial stress, was also up 2 basis points on the day at 40 bps.

Both spreads have seen a sharp narrowing since the European Central Bank offered one trillion euros of cheap 3-year funding since December.

The bout of excess cash in the system has kept Libor and Euribor rates under pressure, but analysts say there is a limit to how far they can fall given that three-month borrowing costs should offer a premium over overnight lending rates.

Three-month Euribor rates stood at 0.757 percent on Thursday - the lowest since June 2010 - and little changed from 0.76 percent in the previous session. It hit a record low of 0.63 percent in March 2010.

"I can see it going to 0.70 (percent), maybe at a massive push 0.65 (percent) ... but I can't see it going any lower than that," said one trader. "There needs to be a spread between (overnight rates) and three months."

Eonia rates last traded at 0.35 percent.

Meanwhile, the FRA/OIS spread, a forward looking measure of counterparty risk, suggested markets expected the spread between three month Libor rates and Eonia rates to trough in September before rising again in December.

But market participants say it's too early to tell whether this stabilisation will be the beginning of a reversal.

"I think we are at a crossroads. I think what happens in the money markets and what happens in peripheral spreads are going to mirror each other," McGuire added.

There are also fears that a blow-out in Spanish debt markets could take a heavy toll on domestic banks, which used cheap ECB funding to purchase their own country's debt and benefit from its higher yields.

"Most of the Spanish banks are leveraged up and bought Spanish paper ahead of the LTRO (long-term refinancing operation) and played the carry game," said the trader.

Such concerns have been reflected in the sharp rise in the cost of insuring Spanish bank debt against default. The CDS on Santander debt has jumped 125 bps over the past month to 408 bps, and the BBVA equivalent has surged 128 bps to 420 bps. Over the same period, five-year Spanish CDS prices has jumped 76 bps to 484 bps, according to Markit data.

"The million dollar question is have the EU got enough ammunition behind it to help out Spain if they needed to? Personally, I don't think so," he added.