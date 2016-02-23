BERLIN Feb 23 German fashion house Hugo Boss
is bringing prices in Asia down closer to levels in
Europe and the Americas after saying its sales in China and the
United States so far this year have been weaker than it
expected.
Hugo Boss shares tumbled 15.2 percent by 1618 GMT, compared
to a 1.3 percent weaker German mid-cap index
Hugo Boss, which had already warned last month it was
suffering from weak markets in China and the United States, said
it now expects 2016 sales to rise at a low single-digit
percentage rate on a currency adjusted basis.
It expects adjusted operating profit to fall at a low
double-digit percentage rate, and it dropped a target to improve
its adjusted operating margin to 25 percent this year.
It added it will limit the distribution of its core Boss
brand in the U.S. wholesale business to try to avoid the impact
of a market dominated by big discounts.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)