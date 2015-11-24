BERLIN Nov 24 German fashion house Hugo Boss
expects challenges in China and the U.S. market to
keep a lid on sales growth next year, but it said it would keep
investing in its website and stores.
In a presentation released ahead of an investor day on
Tuesday, Hugo Boss said it expected 2016 sales growth below its
long-term target for a high single-digit rise and said it would
only reach its 2020 target for a core earnings margin of 25
percent if the overall market recovered.
However, it said lower capital expenditure and a further
improvement in it management of working capital would help boost
free cash flow in 2016, adding it remained committed to
maintaining an attractive dividend payout policy.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)