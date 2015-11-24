* 10-15 new stores planned a year
* 2016 sales growth seen below long-term target
* 2020 margin target only reachable if market recovers
* Plans to cut China price premium
* Shares down 5 pct, lowest since June 2013
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Nov 24 German fashion house Hugo Boss
said Chinese and U.S. markets will remain challenging
in 2016 and it will restrict new store openings to top global
locations as it expands its more profitable online business.
After averaging 100 new store openings annually over the
past five years, the company said it will now probably open
between 10 and 15 stores a year, mostly in premium locations
like London's Regent Street and New York's World Trade Center.
China remains the biggest opportunity for the group but
tough conditions there, and in the United States where a strong
dollar is hurting tourists' spending, will keep a lid on sales
growth next year, Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said.
The comments, as well as a downgrade by broker Nomura to
"reduce", sent Boss shares down 5.1 percent by 1102 GMT to their
lowest level since June 2013.
"The focus on being in the right position in the most
important cities in the world is reinforced," Lahrs told a
presentation for investors, adding that rents for top locations
in Shanghai to Paris were rising.
"Second-tier regional hubs will lose interest for our
industry long term," he added, a trend reinforced by the rise in
ecommerce which Hugo Boss expects will keep growing at
double-digit rates.
Hugo Boss used to sell most of its sharp men's suits
wholesale through outlets like department stores, but it now
operates more than 1,100 stores. Its own retail, which includes
ecommerce, now accounts for 64 percent of sales, still shy of a
target of 75 percent set for 2020.
The group will keep investing heavily online and plans to
take ecommerce logistics in-house in mid-2016 and integrate the
business more closely with its stores, such as allowing online
orders to be collected and returned to stores.
As the online operation is more profitable than stores, that
investment should eventually help margins, it said, although it
will only reach its 2020 target for a core earnings margin of 25
percent if the overall market recovers.
Hugo Boss predicted 2016 sales growth would be below its
long-term target for a high single-digit annual increase as it
continues to suffer from weakness in the United States and
China.
In China, it will try to further narrow price premiums with
other Asian markets and improve cost efficiency in 2016.
The group said its U.S. business was being hurt by weaker
tourist spending and restrained consumer spending, prompting
high levels of discounting, which Hugo Boss wants to avoid as it
seeks to protect its upmarket brand.
