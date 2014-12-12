FRANKFURT Dec 12 Buyout group Permira has sold an 11 percent stake in German fashion retailer Hugo Boss for 500 million euros ($620 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

"Books are closed, the final price was 102 euros," the source said.

Hugo Boss shares lost 3.7 percent in early trading after the sale, which reduces Permira's Hugo Boss stake to 32 percent.

($1 = 0.8064 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)