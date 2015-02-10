(Corrects throughout to show the shares are owned by Red &
Black, which is 60 percent owned by Permira)
FRANKFURT Feb 9 Private equity firm Permira's
investment vehicle Red & Black is further reducing its
stake in Hugo Boss through two transactions, cutting
its holding in the German fashion retailer to 14 percent or less
from 32 percent, Hugo Boss said late on Monday.
Red & Black, the group's largest shareholder, has started
placing at least 7.35 million shares, or a 10.4 percent stake,
through a bookbuilding procedure.
The fashion group added that Red & Black would also sell
Hugo Boss shares worth 500 million euros ($566 million) to two
entities of the Marzotto family.
Red & Black committed itself to a 90-day lock-up period for
its remaining stake, Hugo Boss said.
Red & Black spent 5.3 billion euros on a controlling stake
in Hugo Boss in 2007, installing Claus-Dietrich Lahrs as chief
executive, who has overseen the stock's quadrupling in value
since then.
Red & Black had cut its stake in Hugo Boss in December
to about 32 percent from 39 percent.
($1 = 0.8831 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Larry King)