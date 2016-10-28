BRIEF-Capelli FY revenue up at 126.3 million euros
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT Oct 28 German financial watchdog Bafin has launched an insider trading probe into a drop in the price of Hugo Boss shares in February, a spokeswoman for Bafin said on Friday.
"We will see whether the investigation turns up concrete evidence of insider trading," she said, confirming a report by German weekly Der Spiegel. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.