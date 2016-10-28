FRANKFURT Oct 28 German financial watchdog Bafin has launched an insider trading probe into a drop in the price of Hugo Boss shares in February, a spokeswoman for Bafin said on Friday.

"We will see whether the investigation turns up concrete evidence of insider trading," she said, confirming a report by German weekly Der Spiegel. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)