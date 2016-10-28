* Bafin examines Feb. 23 share price drop
FRANKFURT Oct 28 German financial watchdog
Bafin has launched an insider trading probe into a drop in the
price of Hugo Boss shares in February, a spokeswoman
for Bafin said on Friday.
Hugo Boss's stock dropped nearly 20 percent on Feb. 23,
after the fashion house warned its full-year profit would
decline.
Bafin looked into trade in Hugo Boss shares before and after
the announcement as a matter of routine and found data that has
prompted it to launch an insider trading probe, the spokeswoman
said.
"We will see whether the investigation turns up concrete
evidence of insider trading," she said, confirming a report by
German weekly Der Spiegel.
An insider trading probe at Bafin commonly involves the
regulator asking banks for the names of people who bought or
sold trades ahead of a big move in a stock price. Then it
examines whether these people may have had access to insider
information.
If there was suspicion of insider trading, Bafin would hand
over the evidence to public prosecutors, according to the
spokeswoman.
Hugo Boss was not immediately available for comment.
