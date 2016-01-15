FRANKFURT Jan 15 German fashion house Hugo Boss  reported on Friday a 2 percent gain in core profit for its fourth quarter as strength in Europe offset weaker sales in the United States and China.

Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items rose to 171 million euros ($187 million) from 167 million in the three months through December, the most important retail period because of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Hugo boss is due to publish a full set of fourth-quarter results on March 10. ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)