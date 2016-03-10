BERLIN, March 10 German fashion house Hugo Boss
is taking a range of steps to try to revive its
fortunes, including reviewing costs and the further expansion of
its own stores, after its chief executive stepped down last
month following a profit warning.
Hugo Boss, which has opened hundreds of stores around the
world in recent years under former Chief Executive
Claus-Dietrich Lahrs, said investment in 2016 would be below 200
million euros ($220 million), down from 220 million in 2015.
The company, which had already cut prices in China to bring
them closer to the European level, said it would close around 20
stores in China and make extensive renovations to others there.
It also plans to expand its digital activities and bring the
running of its online business in Europe in-house in the second
quarter to better coordinate with its stores.
($1 = 0.9107 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)