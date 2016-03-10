BERLIN, March 10 German fashion house Hugo Boss is taking a range of steps to try to revive its fortunes, including reviewing costs and the further expansion of its own stores, after its chief executive stepped down last month following a profit warning.

Hugo Boss, which has opened hundreds of stores around the world in recent years under former Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs, said investment in 2016 would be below 200 million euros ($220 million), down from 220 million in 2015.

The company, which had already cut prices in China to bring them closer to the European level, said it would close around 20 stores in China and make extensive renovations to others there.

It also plans to expand its digital activities and bring the running of its online business in Europe in-house in the second quarter to better coordinate with its stores. ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)