BERLIN Nov 2 German fashion house Hugo Boss
beat forecasts for third-quarter net profit on
Wednesday and said earnings for the full year would be supported
by higher cost savings than originally planned, including
renegotiated store rents.
Net profit fell 9 percent to 81 million euros ($89.62
million) on sales down 6 percent to 703 million, compared to
analysts' average forecasts for 76 million and 706 million
respectively.
The company known for its smart men's suits said extensive
cost savings had helped limit the impact of falling sales on
earnings, adding it now planned savings of 65 million euros for
2016 compared with a previous target of 50 million.
That helped it reiterate a forecast for full-year currency
adjusted sales to fall between zero and 3 percent and for
operating earnings before special items to fall 17 to 23
percent.
($1 = 0.9038 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Tina Bellon)