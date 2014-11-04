(Repeats to attach to alerts, no changes to text)

BERLIN Nov 4 German fashion house Hugo Boss trimmed its 2014 sales and profit outlook on Tuesday due to the slowing European economy even as it reported third-quarter sales rose faster than expected.

Hugo Boss said in a statement it expects currency-adjusted sales to grow by 6-8 percent for the full year, while operating profit should rise by 5-7 percent. It previously forecast a high single-digit percentage rise for both figures.

Third-quarter net profit rose 2 percent to 114.7 million euros while sales grew 9 percent to 717 million, compared with average analyst forecasts of 123 million euros and 710 million euros, respectively.

($1 = 0.7464 Euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)