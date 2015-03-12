METZINGEN, Germany, March 12 The chief
executive of Hugo Boss said the 3 billion euros ($3.2
billion) sales target, which the group initially aimed for in
the current year and scrapped on Thursday, should be possible to
reach in 2016.
The fashion group, which makes nearly 20 percent of its
sales in the United States, expects a slightly positive profit
impact from the weak euro in 2015, Chief Executive
Claus-Dietrich Lahrs also said in a press conference on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.9436 euros)
