BERLIN May 6 German fashion house Hugo Boss said it expected sales and profit growth to pick up during the rest of the year as it invests in its brand after reporting lower first-quarter net profit than expected.

Hugo Boss reported net profit fell 7 percent to 75.6 million euros ($84.91 million), missing average analyst forecasts for 82 million. Sales rose 9 percent to 668 million euros, just ahead of analyst consensus for 666 million.

Hugo Boss shares fell last month after it cut its sales target for 2015, hit by lower spending by Russian and Chinese shoppers, like other companies targeting more affluent customers.

Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said Hugo Boss was suffering from the impact of muted consumer sentiment in Europe but the company expects sales and profit growth to accelerate as the year progresses, allowing it to confirm its outlook.

