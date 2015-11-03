BERLIN Nov 3 German fashion house Hugo Boss said on Tuesday it expects sales and earnings to recover in the fourth quarter after as a slowdown in China and more hesitant tourist shoppers in the United States hurt its third-quarter results.

Hugo Boss said its expectation for a better fourth quarter - the most important retail period due to the Christmas and New Year holidays - was based on the assumption that sales at its own stores would remain stable or increase.

Hugo Boss last month cut its 2015 sales and profit outlook due to weakness in China. It reiterated that outlook on Tuesday, saying it expects sales and core profit to each rise by between 3 and 5 percent on a currency-adjusted basis. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)