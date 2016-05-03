BERLIN May 3 German fashion house Hugo Boss
reported lower-than-expected sales and profits for
the first quarter but said it was hopeful for an improvement in
the second half of the year as it takes steps to stop sliding
sales in the United States.
Quarterly net profit fell 49 percent to 38.5 million euros
($44.39 million) on sales down 4 percent to 643 million, missing
average analyst forecasts for 45.8 million euros and 649 million
respectively.
Hugo Boss said it expected to make cost savings of around 50
million euros in 2016 by renegotiating rental agreements and
would cut annual investment to between 160 million and 180
million euros, down from 220 million last year.
($1 = 0.8672 euros)
