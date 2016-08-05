BERLIN Aug 5 Mark Langer, the new chief
executive of Hugo Boss, said the German fashion house
would close another 20 stores and refocus its U.S. business as
it cut its full-year outlook following a slump in second-quarter
profits.
Hugo Boss reported quarterly net profit fell 84 percent to
11 million euros ($12.25 million) on sales down 4 percent to 622
million. The net profit missed average analyst forecasts for 36
million, while sales were ahead of consensus for 611 million.
Hugo Boss now expects full-year currency adjusted sales to
fall between zero and 3 percent, compared with a previous
outlook for a rise, while it expects earnings before interest,
taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special
items to fall 17-23 percent.
($1 = 0.8980 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Arno Schuetze)